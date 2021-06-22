Ten Galveston senior high school students were chosen as 2021 finalists to compete for the coveted Galveston Youth Leadership Award, which was held June 22 at Moody Gardens in Galveston.
The finalists are Rosie Bui, Morgan Chaljub, Robert Ellis III, Ellie Gao, Curtis Gundrum, Heidi Haglund, Marshal Marks, Dario Ramirez-Pico, and Quinn Templewood, of Ball High School; and Brooke Cromie, of O'Connell College Preparatory School.
The students were selected from their respective high schools by a panel of faculty judges. Finalists were chosen based on academic achievement, cultural awareness, physical fitness and community service.
Galveston’s program, now in its 40th year, is the only surviving one of its type from among several begun nationwide in 1981. The awards had their beginnings in Galveston and the nation in 1981 with the Westinghouse Corp., Lou Brock and Group W Cable. In 1987, when these groups pulled out of the program nationwide, it was the Harris and Eliza Kempner Fund and Galveston College that came to the rescue of the program. Today, the program is supported by UTMB Health; Galveston County Daily News; Jay Vanderpool Memorial Scholarship Fund; Friends of Jay; the Andrew and Eleanor Grant Family Fund; and the Ben and Sharon Raimer family.
Each of the finalists received a $150 award from The Galveston County Daily News. First-place winner, Ellis won $3,000 from the Jay Vanderpool Scholarship Fund and $2,000 from the Friends of Jay. Second-place winner, Cromie received $2,000 from the Andrew and Eleanor Grant Family Fund; and third-place winner, Chaljub won $1,000 from the Raimer family.
