Nonprofit wins resale shop award

Assistance League of the Bay Area received the Best of the Bay Resale Shop Award at Bay Area Houston Magazine's annual Best of the Bay Awards on March 29 at Water's Edge Venue in El Lago. Pictured from left to right are Sharon Guzzino Klumb, Kathleen Courville, Sarah Foulds, Ann Hammond, and Lisa Holbrook.
