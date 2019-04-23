Students collect peanut butter, jelly for food bank

The shelves of the Galveston County Food Bank are stocked with peanut butter and jelly after the Dickinson High School Student Council recently challenged the Clear Falls High School Student Council to a Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive to benefit the local food bank. The Gators collected jelly, while the Knights collected peanut butter. In the end, the Gators collected four times as much jelly and won the challenge. The Gators collected 2,073 jars of jelly, and the Knights collected 562 jars of peanut butter. Pictured are members of the Dickinson High School Student Council packing up the jars of jelly to deliver to the food bank.