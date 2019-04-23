Students collect peanut butter, jelly for food bank

The shelves of the Galveston County Food Bank are stocked with peanut butter and jelly after the Dickinson High School Student Council recently challenged the Clear Falls High School Student Council to a Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive to benefit the local food bank. The Gators collected jelly, while the Knights collected peanut butter. In the end, the Gators collected four times as much jelly and won the challenge. The Gators collected 2,073 jars of jelly, and the Knights collected 562 jars of peanut butter. Pictured are members of the Dickinson High School Student Council packing up the jars of jelly to deliver to the food bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.