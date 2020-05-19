Arcadia First Baptist Christian School held a parade in honor of the senior class of 2020 May 16 around its campus in Santa Fe. Pictured are Evelyn Smith, valedictorian, and Bienvenido Gilbert, salutatorian, who set up their senior tables where attendees drove by in decorated vehicles cheering them on. For more pictures, visit www.afbcs.org.
