Randalls participates in annual food drive

Galveston's Randalls was a major contributor to the success of the 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive held Dec. 4 at Ball High School. During their annual two-week in-store promotion, "FALL into Christmas," Randalls sold 816 "anti-hunger" bags, the most ever, which resulted in 3,264 pounds of food. Pictured from left is José Hernandez, assistant store director, cashiers Lucy Salinas and Nicole Gomez, and Randy Kersten, store director.