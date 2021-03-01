Clear Creek Independent School District held its 61st annual Science & Engineering Fair Awards Program virtually Jan. 28.
There were 224 secondary students and 113 elementary students whose projects placed in the annual competition.
Sponsored by long-time supporter, Science Applications International Corp., the 2021 fair was the first in district history where an intermediate school student won a Grand Award. Brookside Intermediate School’s Ella Schreiter won the Jesse A. Dorrington 2021 Grand Award for her project on a wearable metronome. Last year, Schreiter placed first in the Junior Division of the Science & Engineering Fair of Houston and was the 3M Young Scientist Lab State Merit Winner for Texas.
The 2021 Grand Award Winners are:
Jesse A. Dorrington 2021 Grand Award winners
Life Science: Brandon Moree, Clear Lake High School; and runner-up, Melina Kumar, Brookside Intermediate School
Engineering: Ella Schreiter, Brookside Intermediate School; and runner-up, Emmy Li, Clear Lake High School
2021 iYar Fine Arts Award winners
Senior division: Sulochana Pattabhiraman Award: David Corvaglia, Clear Springs High School
Junior division: Pattu Rajagopalan Award: Ella Schreiter, Brookside Intermediate School
The district also recognized and congratulated students who committed to completing a science fair project every year of their K-12 education journey: Rachel Passantina and Melvin Briscoe IV, Clear Creek High School; Joelliance Langevine, Clear Lake High School; and Anna Pinchen and Muhammad Zain, Clear Brook High School.
