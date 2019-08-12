Pollinator Garden ribbon-cutting ceremony

Although the bees and butterflies have already found it, Keep Friendswood Beautiful celebrated the official opening of the Pollinator Garden on Aug. 9. KFB Board member Kaye Corey performed the ribbon-cutting. She was joined by other board members and city elected officials. The garden is a joint project with the city of Friendswood Parks and Recreation Department and KFB that began last October.
