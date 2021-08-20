Keep Dickinson Beautiful happenings

Keep Dickinson Beautiful presented the August Business Pride Award to Sonic Drive-in on state Highway 3 for the attention-grabbing landscaping, highlighted by sunshine ligustrum shrubs that enhance the perimeter of the facility. Complimenting the front of the business are impatiens, society garlic and small pink knockout roses. Pictured from left is customer service crew member Jaxon Prudhomme, Manager Eugene Pringle, and crew member Aalan Goldy.