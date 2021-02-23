Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future happenings

Students in Christina Cimrhanzel’s life skills class at Simms Elementary School were excited about her grant for $2,075 for supplies for a cooking grant, provided by the Texas City Independent School District's Foundation for the Future. Students not only learn how to cook, but they learn about measurement, reading recipes and writing food reviews. Pictured with students, left to right, Simms staff Wanda Bass and Nancy Murphy; Cimrhanzel; Sharon Williams, principal; and Superintendent Melissa Duarte.