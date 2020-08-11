Pictured are the 2020 Marcus J. Netherly Memorial Scholarship winners, who were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship July 27 at Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church in Galveston. From left on the front row: Kierra Brown, Leyha Williams, Ariana Smith, and Kameron Thomas. On back row: Kelvon York-Norman and Makayla Golliday.