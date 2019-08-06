County's tax office receives Silver Performance Award

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Executive Management Team presented the Galveston County Tax Office with the Silver Performance Award on Aug. 5 in Galveston. Pictured, from left, are Jeremiah Kuntz, director of vehicles titles and registration, Shelly Mellott, deputy executive director, Whitney Brewster, executive director TxDMV, Cheryl E. Johnson, tax assessor collector, Melissa Norris, branch coordinator, Sheryl Swift, chief deputy business services, Denise Tumicki, senior accountant, and Jessica Robbins, accounting technician IV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.