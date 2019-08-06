County's tax office receives Silver Performance Award

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Executive Management Team presented the Galveston County Tax Office with the Silver Performance Award on Aug. 5 in Galveston. Pictured, from left, are Jeremiah Kuntz, director of vehicles titles and registration, Shelly Mellott, deputy executive director, Whitney Brewster, executive director TxDMV, Cheryl E. Johnson, tax assessor collector, Melissa Norris, branch coordinator, Sheryl Swift, chief deputy business services, Denise Tumicki, senior accountant, and Jessica Robbins, accounting technician IV.

