Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 happenings

Members of the Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 gave a generous donation made possible by a beacon grant from the Elks National Foundation to the island's Meals on Wheels program. Pictured from left is Exalted Ruler James May; Dianna Puccetti, grants co-chair; Sam DeFatta, office manager; Nella Gambrell, volunteer coordinator; and Ray Pinard, executive director of Meals on Wheels. Not pictured: Suzanne Philpot and Jimmy Puccetti.