Salute to Heroes IV donates to first responders

On Sept. 14, League City first responders received a $19,500 donation recognizing their lifesaving work during Hurricane Harvey. The funds were raised at Salute to Heroes IV, produced to support first responders, as well as Devereux-Advanced Behavioral Health by South Shore Harbour Resort. Pictured from left on the front row are Police Chief Gary Ratliff, Bridget Bear, South Shore Harbour Resort director of sales and marketing, EMS Chief James Fisher, and Fire Dept. District Chief Kevin Kasten. On the back row, from left are Fire Chief Gary Warren, Fire Marshal Tommy Combs, and Sam Dodson, EMS senior team leader.
