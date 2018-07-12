Upon hearing of the efforts of Faith Community Church, in Bayou Vista, to raise the funds needed to install a passenger lift, the award-winning cook-off team, “Livin’ the Life,” cooked 15 beef briskets, which were sold on the Fourth of July. Dale Hudgins, owner of Home Improvement by Dale, and his teammate, Terry McIntire donated their time (48 hours), talent and treasure to the project. It is with the deepest gratitude that the Faith Community Church family members recognize these very special neighbors and friends.
