Golf tournament benefits Meals on Wheels

The Galveston Country Club Ladies Golf Association held its "Flamingo in Flip Flops" golf tournament June 12 benefiting Galveston Meals on Wheels. Co-chairs, Debbie Ballard and Linda Griffeth are pictured presenting the Rev. Ray Pinard, executive director of Meals on Wheels, with a check for $2,500.
