Shawn Simmons crowned AKA Mardi Gras Queen

On March 2, Shawn Simmons, of Houston, was crowned the 2019 Mardi Gras Queen of the Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas at the Galveston Island Convention Center in Galveston. Also pictured, from left, is Sandra Woodard, chapter president, and Cheryl Callier, board president of foundation.
