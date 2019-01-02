Fatima Education Foundation gives back via grants

The Fatima Education Foundation, which was established in 2006, awarded grants to teachers and administration at Our Lady of Fatima School in Texas City in the amount of $15,247.95. Annually, the foundation awards grants to OLOF teachers and staff for innovative and creative educational projects. Since 2006, over $300,000 has been given in grants to Fatima teachers and staff.
