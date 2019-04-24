CASA Galveston County swears in new volunteers

On April 16, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Galveston County swore in its newest child advocates in the courtroom of Judge Anne B. Darring. Pictured from left to right are Wayne Fletcher, Bridget Sy, Jolie Picou, Pamela Chittenden, Patricia Swanson, Devin Pastrano, Judge Darring, Lauren Miller, Dana Lavelle, Marilyn Culpepper, Anthony Rios, Ann Cook, and Pamela Falgout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.