The principal of Oppe Elementary School in Galveston recently announced the honor roll for the second nine-weeks of the 2020-21 academic year.
All A's
First grade: Leonardo Bible, Quinton Brownlee, Chloe Cheng, Rhett Comer, Gracelyn Cronan, Remy Dasco, Serena Davis, Benjamin Deltz, Olivia Dowdy, Sammy Fagg, Rylan Flowers, Fin Foster, Madison Fuentes, Kyra Godinich, Hunter Godley, Miles Godley, Henry Goldberg, Kenneth Gonzales, Finley Haukebo, Rosalie Hernandez, Melody Holtz, Ethan Hopkins, Jonathan Huang, Levi Hubbard, Liam Leon, Stanley Lopez, Sophia Marcciano, Luke Maxwell, Neola Moreno, Lillian Morris, Isabela Motogbe, Olivia Musik, David Meyers-Hurt, Adrian Nepravishta, Kaleb O’Haver, Weston Owens, Alyson Paez, Chloe Pacheco, Camdyn Pacini, Abel Paris, Tobias Pendergrass, Adelina Rangel, Savannah Rhines, Chloe Rogers, Luciana Sanchez, Emmett Schneider, Lola Scott, Garin Scribner, Rory Sechelski, Daphne Shumate, Sania Simmons, Santino Smecca, Aiden Smith, James Spencer, Callie Tillman-Valastro, Samantha Tillman-Valastro, Vincent Woodson, Jonathan Yassi and Isabella Zhang.
Second grade: Nathan Alvarez, Bradey Barrie, Matthew Bazhanov, Maverick Conley, Olivia Dunn, Olive Fitzgerald, Adan Gonzalez III, Ian Hohl, Marina Hopper, Hareem Irfan, Kate Leo, Joey Leyva, Abigail Martinez, Emilia Melber, Karlos Molina, Kayden O’Conner, Rowan O’Donohoe, Penny Rodriguez, Olivia Salley, Sofia Schweighofer, Kartnik Sepuru, Barbara Serrette, Gavin Tjanis and Caitlin Voigt.
Third grade: Riya Agarwal, Wyatt Anthony, Grayson Bocado-Strain, Kirra Caravageli, Jaycee Caton, Benjamin Clark, Jagger Cruz, Zoe Dell’osso, Maya Dacso, Sophia Dowdy, Isaac Evans de Andrade, Micah Freeman, Mia Gonzales, Jenna Gonalez, Kane Hopkins, Bethany Huang, Rin Rin Ito, Joshua Jones, Brian Lemire, Luke Masel, Caroline Mielsch, Keegan Morris, Phoebe Neumann, Johah Ortiz, Margarita Peniche-Galindo, Roscoe Plummer, Ziggy Puig, Maggie Rodriguez, Laila Serag, Eli Shabot, Suhina Shetty, Jackson Smith, Briella Sparks and Avani Temple.
Fourth grade: Zachary Barham, Daisy Campbell, Brynn Cheatham, Nicolae Contreras, Celeste Correa, Grayson Daugherty, Jack Dipier, JJ Flores, Alexis Galindo, Josephine Gaskin, Sophia Gomez, Victoria Gulian, Kendall Hartnett, Castin Hopper, Sydney Hubbard, Alexis Jordan, Lincoln Lee, Reid Lepo, Liam Li, Layla Melber, Caleb Powell, Ryan Proctor, Evan Ritz, Gianna Ruiz, Maddilynn Scott, Manasvini Sepuru, Eden Shumate, Prakhar Singh, Madysson Singleton, Anthony Socias, Carter Stevens, Claire Sutherland, Juniper Tacconi, Prudence Tommason and Matthew Williams.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Alexander Camp, Sebastian Castillo, Jefferson De La O, Harper Ellerbe, Everly Hanson, Avery Houston, Lincoln Johnson, Andrew Lakich, Henry Lister, Kennedy Loftis-Eshan, Mia Lucio, Libbylee Maltez, Angelina Martinez, Jonathan Martinez, Khloe Martinez, Camila Mendoza, George Mendoza, Jordan Morales, Allye Nassoiy-Robinson, Preston Shoemaker, Angelee Stinecipher, Eric Vela and Chloe Zhang.
Second grade: Austin Amaya, Kai Barnett, Carolanne Belew, Joshua Calderon, Zane Carner, Angelina Castro, Eros Contreras, Tiffany Enamorado, Kamila Fernandez, Luna Fletcher, Penelope Galicia, Ignacio Garcia, Coltyn Hartnett, Jack Hendley, Colt Lawson, Darren Liang, Rory Luza, Jainil Patel, Kyler Peters, Houston Pryor, Sophia Rangel, Tristan Rekoff, Ember Rogers, Ryan Schaper, Ella Smith, Savannah Torres, Karen Tovar-Garron, Keller Vanderburg, Ian Veazie, Victoria Vera, Kai Walker, Dallas Wiard, Aiden Wiley, Jaxon Williams and Deagan Wyatt.
Third grade: Bethsy Aguilar, Cruz Arden, Daniel Bernal, Juliana Cahill, Coy Cotton, Kate Gaido, Juliette Galicia, Brandon Garcia, Jax Garcia, Mason Goings, Lily Hackemack, Timera Hilton, Mya Houston, Julian Johnson, Alex Maldonado, Isaih Martinez, Christian Mautner, Fernando Ortiz, Mason Pendergrass, Sadie Peterson, Abigail Popovich, Drela Simmons, Skylre Stuckey, Elias Taylor, Coral Telliard, Sophia Torres, Payton Varela and Cannon Wisenbaker.
Fourth grade: Henry Anderson, Shezal Arain, Maddox Burns, Glenn Camp III, Leila Choudhry, Fredric Cianfrini, Sable Clift, Julio Cruz, Isabella Daily-Martinez, Seth Enriquez, Emma Franklin, Brooklynn Garcia, Madison Garza, Karlee Godinich, Cadence Gonzales, Nico Guzman, Jacob Holden, Kason Hollenshead, Isaiah Marines, Chandrath Meas, Daniel Melendez, Miguel Mendoza, Jackson Mullis, Sibley O’Haver, Natalie Rangel, Kai Reyna, Georgia Scott, Xavier Trevino, Irelin Williams, Jodi Wollam, Ronan Woodson and Cross Yates.
