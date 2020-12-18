'Dine Out to Donate' was a huge success

The seventh annual "Dine Out to Donate" fundraiser held Oct. 19 and sponsored by the Clear Creek Independent School District's Education Foundation raised $17,000 with 42 local restaurants participating. Pictured are members of the foundation, along with the winning schools' principals and administrators.

