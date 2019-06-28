Pictured are the 2019 Marcus J. Netherly Memorial Scholarship winners. Each recipient will receive $1,000. From left to right on front row are Jonathan Henry, Sparkle Pickney, and John Brown III. Back row, left to right, Brendon Edwards, Jeremiah Taylor, Kason Collins, and Nathan Jackson Jr. Not pictured: Jaylan Nixon, Martavian Jackson, and Dylan Dunn.