The Head of School of Trinity Episcopal School in Galveston recently announced the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2020-2021 academic year.
All A's
Fifth grade: Jayde Barefield, Isabelle Beasley, Lucas Clark, Carsten Dibrell, TJ Fertitta, Caroline Gavos, Madelyn Ginsberg, Aron Hinojosa, Leo Koplin, Ruby Loomis, Archer McDonald, Jack McDonald, Trace Moore, Ashley Rein, Emery Sells, Sara Sonderfan, Claire Sonstein, Carolina Sullivan, Delaney Sullivan, Miya Washington, Mason Wisner, and Isabella Zatarain.
Sixth grade: Cora Buck, Madison Gaido, Leah Gutierrez, Abigail Hart, Dane Mignerey, Victoria Miranda, Avery Moore, Gracie Norris, IV Patterson, Griffin Rees, Anderson Root, Mason Sollenberger, and Patton Sullivan.
Seventh grade: Sianna Acosta, Vincent Barber, Diego Clark, Christian DeOre, Sara Jolin, Sophie Kirschner, Rosa Koplin, Logan Leimer, Magnolia Malzahn, Jacob Miers, Mason Nelson, Presley Pyles, Cloey Richard, and Dominick Templeton.
Eighth grade: Camryn Acosta, Clara Christy-Baxter, Sophia DeOre, Sawyer Farroni, Kylan Galloway, Jacob Hart, Lacey Higgins, Moya Hudson, Luke Leimer, Sully Mixon, Sasha Skormin, Charlie Vasut, Issy Wisner, and Zeke Zein-Eldin.
Highest honor roll (96.5 and above)
Sixth grade: Elle Buergler, Ali Lankford, Caroline Livanec, and Mallie Jaymes Sullivan.
Seventh grade: Charlotte Cook, Ivy Culling, Julian Gant, Creighton Garcia, Anneli Kucera, and Cayden Sands.
Eighth grade: Annie Boeh, Camille Earl, and Lawson Rees.
