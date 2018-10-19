DAR attends District IX meeting

The Daughters of the Republic of Texas District IX meeting was recently held in East Columbia. Members of the Sidney Sherman Chapter, Galveston, attending were: Erin Graham, Sue Callies, Joanna Wilson, and Roxie Graham. Absent from photo is Jan Kimmel, who also attended.
