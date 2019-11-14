Kyle Wilson completes Eagle Scout project

For Veterans Day, League City Eagle Scout Kyle Wilson designed, raised funds for and built, with his fellow Boy Scouts and scout leaders, shade awnings for Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard veterans in the Camp Wallace Hill area of Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock, near the Galveston County Veterans Memorial. Pictured with Kyle, from left, are his grandparents, Jim and Deborah Flex.
