Nina Corley awarded with energy award

Nina Corley, a teacher at O'Connell College Preparatory School, was the 2019 recipient of the Bob Thompson Excellence in Energy Award, presented by The NEED Project. The award was presented to her and a few students who also had the winning project for the high school division at the 39th annual NEED Youth Energy Conference and Awards June 24 in Washington, D.C. Pictured from left to right are Walker Albert, Noah Bova, Bianca Lobodin (back), Olive Long, and Corley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.