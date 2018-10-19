Sherry Bogar installed as trustee for AAMA

Sherry Bogar, of League City, was installed as a trustee at the American Association of Medical Assistants' 62nd annual conference in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bogar's term will be from 2018 through 2020. In this capacity, Bogar, who has been in the medical field for 15 years, will represent medical assistants and certified medical assistants across the nation.

