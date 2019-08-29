Galveston County nurses donate school supplies

A few members of the Galveston County Nurses delivered school supplies to La Marque Elementary School. Pictured from left to right is Diana Tolden, Ophelia Josey, Georgie Wooten, Nathan Jackson, director of student outreach and intervention for Texas City Independent School District, and Likita Wooten. The nurses also donated school supplies to L. A. Morgan Elementary School in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.