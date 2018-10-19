COMPeers donates to Stewart Elementary School

COMPeers, a College of the Mainland employee volunteer group, donated more than 1,000 box top labels to Stewart Elementary School in Hitchcock. Delivering the box tops were COMPeers members on the back row, from left to right, Michelle Gerami and Julie Guardiola, Sunnie Alvarado with Stewart Elementary, and Rosie Rojas and Doreen Bridges with COMPeers. Also pictured are students, from left to right, Ka’von McCullen, Jaydin Joshua, Noel Villarreal, Kyrah Briggs, Zuri Brandenburg, and Rebekah Taylor.