COMPeers donates to Stewart Elementary School

COMPeers, a College of the Mainland employee volunteer group, donated more than 1,000 box top labels to Stewart Elementary School in Hitchcock. Delivering the box tops were COMPeers members on the back row, from left to right, Michelle Gerami and Julie Guardiola, Sunnie Alvarado with Stewart Elementary, and Rosie Rojas and Doreen Bridges with COMPeers. Also pictured are students, from left to right, Ka’von McCullen, Jaydin Joshua, Noel Villarreal, Kyrah Briggs, Zuri Brandenburg, and Rebekah Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.