Santa Fe Police Department receives donation

Texas Coast K9 Training recently donated $1,025 to the Santa Fe Police Department's K9 Unit. The donation will help them to purchase specialized equipment, additional training, and other needed supplies for their K9 Officer, "Tor." Pictured from left to right are Chief Phillip Meadows, Dan Gardner, Texas Coast K9 Training owner, Capt. Robert Shores, and Jacob Danesi, K9 Handler Officer.

