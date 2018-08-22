Pictured from left to right are Dominic Etienne, United Way of Galveston president-elect and campaign committee chair, Lindsey White, executive director, and Hal Rochkind, 2018-19 campaign chair. As chair, Rochkind will champion the volunteers who help to raise funds at businesses to support the health and human service work of United Way and its partner agencies.
