Nina Corley represents US at Arab Emirates Study Tour

Nina Corley, science department chair and teacher at O’Connell College Preparatory school, was chosen as one of 12 educators representing the United States during the 2019 Arab Emirates Study Tour in collaboration with the World Affairs Council of Dallas Forth Worth and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Washington.
