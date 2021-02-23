Island native releases memoir

Galveston Island native, Joyce Johnson, an accomplished author, speaker, and sales and business champion, recently released her seventh book and first memoir, "No Back Doors for Me," which relays her story as an African American woman through the ups and downs of corporate America, as well as her upbringing in Galveston County and beyond. Johnson is a graduate of Ball High School, Prairie View A&M University, and the University of Phoenix, who now resides in Houston.