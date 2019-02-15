Wayne Madson joins Rotary Club of Galveston 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Wayne Madson, with Moody Bank's Wealth Management Group, was introduced recently as the newest member of the Rotary Club of Galveston. Club President, Ruth Finkelstein Suhler, made the introduction. Madson's sponsor was Rotarian Fred Raschke. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesEarly morning crash kills one personCity settles police shooting lawsuit for nearly $500KWoman gets 10 years probation in 2017 deathLongtime Galveston County lawman Joe Max Taylor dies at 86Meeting to change Galveston, Chambers county line draws hundreds on peninsulaJoe Huff, former college spokesman, dies at 65Local union rejects deal from refinery companyMasked clowns threatened couple with machete, police sayArgument leads to accidental stabbingSenator seeks review of Galveston rules for gun stores CollectionsPhotos: Friendswood vs Port Arthur Memorial Girls Region III-5A Bi-district Basketball Playoff CommentedPeople are feeling stress of government shutdown (115)In border talks, a new fight for barrier deniers (89)Liberal media bends facts regarding migrants (87)Registrar, state leaders sued over voter review (79)If MLK were alive today, what would he say? (73)Clear-eyed Americans love and will protect the country (57)Democrats have become party of radical socialism (54)We should respect president, no matter our feelings (54)Factual assessment of Trump's work was not uncivil (48)Can Demos move Pelosi from extreme border position? (48)
