UTMB participates in annual food drive

For this year's 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive held Dec. 4 at Ball High School, the University of Texas Medical Branch greatly increased their contributions as additional departments generously participated. Representing the medical branch, from left, back row: Sgt. Susan Gibbs, Lt. Joel Ivan Rivera, Capt. David DeOre, and Larry Krcma. Front row, from left: Tanya Vazquez, Herbert Moore, Juan Guzman, and Dominick DeRanieri. Also pictured, far right, back row: Donnie VanAckeren, president, Galveston County Food Bank.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription