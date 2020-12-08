UTMB participates in annual food drive

For this year's 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive held Dec. 4 at Ball High School, the University of Texas Medical Branch greatly increased their contributions as additional departments generously participated. Representing the medical branch, from left, back row: Sgt. Susan Gibbs, Lt. Joel Ivan Rivera, Capt. David DeOre, and Larry Krcma. Front row, from left: Tanya Vazquez, Herbert Moore, Juan Guzman, and Dominick DeRanieri. Also pictured, far right, back row: Donnie VanAckeren, president, Galveston County Food Bank.