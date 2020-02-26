Texas City Garden Club happenings

Members of The Texas City Garden Club stand in front of the planters at Moore Memorial Library. The club will be sponsoring and caring for the plants — bringing Texas City one more “Spot of Beauty.” Pictured from left are Ruth Tobey, Legia Slattery, Judy Dowdy, Debbie Davila, Tessa O’Neal, Bridget Buffa, Barbara Smith, Anne Baily, Marinel Parks, Marilee Stripling, Nancy Heard, and Joy Steinbach.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription