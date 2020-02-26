Texas City Garden Club happenings

Members of The Texas City Garden Club stand in front of the planters at Moore Memorial Library. The club will be sponsoring and caring for the plants — bringing Texas City one more “Spot of Beauty.” Pictured from left are Ruth Tobey, Legia Slattery, Judy Dowdy, Debbie Davila, Tessa O’Neal, Bridget Buffa, Barbara Smith, Anne Baily, Marinel Parks, Marilee Stripling, Nancy Heard, and Joy Steinbach.