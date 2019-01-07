Galveston Diaper Bank receives donation

The Galveston Diaper Bank received a generous donation in December from the Galveston Hotel and Lodging Association at its annual holiday party. Pictured are Steve Cunningham, president of the association, and Kathy Modzelewski, board chair of Galveston Diaper Bank.
