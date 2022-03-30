The following students made the honor roll and had perfect attendance for the third nine-weeks of the 2021-22 school year at Hitchcock High School.
All A’s
Ninth grade: Conner Allen, Andrews Bolanos, Robert Boysen, Adrian Flores, Colby Kadlecek, Briana Lewis, Waylon Maxwell, Zane Wall, and Alyssa Wiley.
10th grade: Arieanna Ayala, Maira Benavides Sarmientos, Larry Champion, Leonel Delfin, Allison Iraheta, Mykeriah Johnson, Biana Padron, Gissel Paniagua, Katy Rodriguez, Dimitrick Stevens, and Lilly Wood.
11th grade: Abigail Armacost, Jerry Bravo, Courtney Kochan, Jaelyn Lattimore, Ta’Kaira Randolph, Gavin Shuttlesworth, and Nayjalee Thomas.
12th grade: Dominque Beasley, A’aderius Blanks, Brianna Bouldin, Rodney Brewster, Madison Cadajas, Chloe Countee, Christian Dorsey, J’Lailah Dotson, Madison Fields, Zeven Landry, Amber Leonard, Amy Leonard, Mark Manley, Cameron Morales, Daniel Saldierna, Lakey Thibodeaux, and Dasia Triplett.
A/B honor roll
Ninth grade: Terrell Allen, Ariana Bartolomei, Alexa Bolton, London Bouldin, Loi Bui, Ricki George, Chelsey Gregory, Trevor Gregory, Christopher Hanrahan, Angel Isidro, Jena Jackson, Kelshaun Johnson, Lloyd Jones, III, Rayonna McDade, Kamari McNeal, Sebastian Mejia, Aiden Reese, Faith Starr, Gavin Varvarekos, Allan Vazquez, and Dustin Vonderheide.
10th grade: Terence Allen, Timari Bell, Alice Campbell, Genesis Carter, Bryce Dorsey, Aaliyah Evans, Christal Gilbert, Luis Gomez, Mabry Lynch, Damien McDaniel, Kimberly Perez Soto, Hunter Robinson, JD Robinson, Olivia Rodriguez, Gatlin Smith, Elijah Taylor, Amaya Thompson, and Charlie Venegas.
11th grade: Madison Allen, Matthew Bolanos, Isaac Garza, Tyler Hepfer, Ty Maxwell, Kameron McDade, Heidi Pineda, Cindy Rodriguez, Grant Thiem, and Damon Toups.
12th grade: Fabiola Balderrabano, Cristopher Benavides Perdomo, Debrah Capehart, George Carter, Lazaro Gutierrez Fernandez, Ben Quintanilla, Hope Rivers, Henry Sanchez, Sanaa Scott, and Marcus Smith.
•••
Perfect attendance
Ninth grade: Ariana Bartolomei, Andrew Bolanos, London Bouldin, Yahir Cortez, Jose Del Cid Guevara, Jared Dotson, Adrian Flores, A’riannah Gaines, Issac Gonzalez, Christopher Hanrahan, Anakin Jackson, Asher Jackson, Jena Jackson, Annmarie Johnson, Briana Lewis, Bryelle Logan, Waylon Maxwell, Rayonna McDade, Kamari McNeal, William Nolan, Malia Ovalle, Luis Ramirez Martinez, Luis Reyes Ramon, Elijah Sherwood, Eiri Sillas Pineda, Brandon Simmons, Gavin Varvarekos, Allan Vasquez Alejandre, Ansel Villarreal, and Alyssa Wiley.
10th grade: Arieanna Ayala, Chaston Botello, Shayla Flores, Luis Gomez, Edwin Gutierrez-Luna, Allison Iraheta, Eric Leonard, Damien McDaniel, Marie Newlin, Gissel Paniagua, Leeshad Preston, JD Robinson, Katy Rodriguez, and Jason Tovar.
11th grade: Abigail Armacost, Jasmine Beck, Daijah Clark, Westley Divin, Latavia Horton, Aydan Lopez, Kirsten Mata, Heide Pineda, D’Wayne Smith, Nayjalee Thomas, Damon Toups, and Collier Williams.
12th grade: Jovanny Arriaga, Shcora Beck, Cristopher Benavides Perdomo, A’Aderius Blanks, Brianna Bouldin, Chasity Brewster, Rodney Brewster, Diana Del Cid Guevara, Christian Dorsey, J’Lailah Dotson, Trinton Garcia, Amber Leonard, Amaya McCray, Jolie Nestle, Tyler Norman, Alexis Sam, Marcus Smith, Lakey Thibodeaux, Dasia Triplett, and Kevin Venible.
