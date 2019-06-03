Emily Li receives science fair innovative grant

Clear Creek Independent School District's Education Foundation Director Sivaram Arepalli, second from left, "sur-prizes" Westbrook Intermediate School student Emily Li with her Science Fair Innovative Grant, Highly Porous Material for CO2 Capture. Also pictured are members Rebecca Lilley, secretary, Stephanie Cooper, principal of Westbrook, and Steven Ebell, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
