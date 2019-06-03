Griffin Glenn named 'Graduate of Distinction'

Griffin Glenn, of League City, was recently named the recipient of the prestigious Barry Goldwater Scholarship, which is an undergraduate research fellowship, and a 2019 University Co-op George H. Mitchell Award for research. Glenn, who graduated from the University of Texas at Austin this spring, will begin a Ph.D. program in applied physics at Stanford University in the fall.
