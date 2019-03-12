David Paul Hilton wins essay contest

David Paul Hilton, of Dickinson High School, won the George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution's Good Citizen Essay Contest. He was presented with his award by Julia Hatcher, left, and Regent Cheryl Tucker. The topic was "Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It," with the focus question "What new challenges will America face as we move forward into the future?" Hilton's essay was forwarded to the Texas Society DAR for judging on the state level.

