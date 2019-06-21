Samantha Coffey wins Miss Texas Junior Teen crown

Island native, Samantha Coffey, earned the prestigious title of the 2019 National American Miss Texas Junior Teen at the state pageant on June 17. Coffey will be attending the national pageant in Anaheim, California at Disneyland during Thanksgiving week where she’ll be representing the state of Texas. She’s the daughter of Sean and Norma Coffey.

