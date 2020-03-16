Texas City High School happenings

Nakisha Paul, left, vice president of the Texas City Independent School District Board of Trustees, is pictured with students from Texas City High School, who made All-State choirs and bands. Pictured from left is Leonardo Rabago, Fernando De Los Santos, Aaron Cantu, Angelica Moran, and Micah Lozano.
