Friendswood Junior High School choir happenings

Members of the Friendswood Junior High School Choir participated in the Texas Music Educators Association's region choir auditions on Dec. 14 at the school. The school placed 35 students and two alternates to the region choir. The choir is under the direction of Laura Rachita and Elizabeth Chrisman.
