Andrew Mullikin wins first place in essay contest

Andrew Mullikin, who is a student at Satori Elementary School in Galveston, was the 1st place winner in the Daughters of the American Revolution American History Essay Contest. Mullikin was presented a medal and certificate by Catherine Polk, right, chair, and Cheryl Tucker, regent of the George Washington Chapter of DAR. Other winners not pictured were: Blaine Teare, 2nd place; John Miles, 3rd place; and Hayden Daly, honorable mention, all from True Cross Catholic School in Dickinson.
