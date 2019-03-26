Local educators receive mini grants

Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union recently awarded classroom mini grants to educators in the Greater Houston area, including Anna Lowery and Kelly Trachte (Clear Creek Independent School District), and Carry Pinkston and Denise Daniel (Dickinson ISD). Pictured is Tristen Brukhardt, a fourth-grader in Daniel's class, posing with problem solving games purchased with the classroom mini grant.
