Hitchcock Public Library happenings

In October, the Hitchcock Public Library was awarded a grant from the Ladd & Katherine Hancher Foundation for an all-in-one touchscreen Early Literacy Station and two Early Literacy Station tablets. The AWE Learning stations will provide the library to offer an exceptional literacy program for ages 2-8. The stations have multi-curricular content such as math, reading, computer skills and science. 

