Galveston Fire Department participates in food drive

Arriving in a Galveston Fire Department truck filled with nonperishable food items ready to drop off at the 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive held Dec. 4 at Ball High School were, second from left, Capt. Paul Santucci, Kris Anderson, Cory Gibson, and Matthew Elliot. Also pictured is Donnie VanAckeren, left, president of the Galveston County Food Bank.