LOCAL STUDENTS MAKE HONOR ROLL
The following Galveston County students were named to the fall 2018 Provost's Honor Roll and Dean's Honor Roll at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor:
Provost's Honor Roll (3.85 GPA or better on a 4.0 scale): Katie Doyle, Abigail Francescon, Elissa Frebery, Victoria McNeil, and Alexandra Van Aller, of Friendswood; and Schyler Malloy, of League City.
Dean's Honor Roll (3.5 to 3.849 on a 4.0 scale): Jamie Boykin, Lauren Collum, Marissa Halvorson, Kayley Harris, Anna Harvey, Claire Henry, and Allison Pinchbeck, of Friendswood; Kayla Grace, and Julianne Jones, of La Marque; and Katie Kindle, and Brian Martin, of League City.
•••
FRIENDSWOOD HIGH SCHOOL SCIENCE FAIR WINNERS
On Jan. 16, Friendswood High School held its annual science fair in the school's library.
In the ninth-grade division, biological category, the winners placed as follows: Jake Cipolla and Shelby McKee (1st place), Daniel and David Goolsby (1st place), Elle and Elaina Moss (2nd place), Maryam Siddiqi (3rd place), Connor Gibson and Audrey Weakley (4th place), Grace Enochs (5th place), and Grace Etzel and Brianna Hernandez (Honorable Mention).
In the ninth-grade division, physical category, the winners placed as follows: Ava Bourg and Ashlie Mai (1st place), Jaiden Patel (2nd place), Ty Brantley (3rd place), and Lauren Epperson (Honorable Mention).
In the 12-grade division, biological category, the winners placed as follows: Aly Knowles (1st place), Meghan Flanagan (2nd place), and Praditha Boppanna (3rd place).
In the 12-grade division, physical category, the winners placed as follows: Anushka Jetly (1st place), and Troy Dutton and Nicholas Posluszny (2nd place).
Overall Senior Division winners were Anushka Jetly (1st place) and Aly Knowles (2nd place).
Overall Ninth-Grade Division winners were Ava Bourg and Ashlie Mai (1st place), and Daniel and David Goolsby (2nd place).
The students will advance to the Galveston Science and Engineering Fair on Feb. 9, and the Science and Engineering Fair of Houston on Feb. 23.
