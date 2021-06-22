American Heart Association raises $130K at virtual gala

The American Heart Association held its annual Heart of Galveston virtual gala event June 10, which raised $130,000 to fund its research and education programs that will improve the health and well-being of those who suffer from heart disease and strokes. Pictured is the Farmer family and their watch party guests, who participated in the virtual event.

