Art league honors community chorale

The Galveston Art League recently recognized the Galveston College Community Chorale as one of its 2018 honorees at “An Evening of Art and Music,” the league’s fifth annual gala. The chorale was honored for its significant contributions to the arts in Galveston. Michael Gilbert serves as the director, and Ron Wyatt, a nationally-acclaimed concert organist, is the accompanist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.